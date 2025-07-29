French President Emmanuel Macron’s renewed push for the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian Arab state is not born of noble diplomacy or moral clarity—it’s an attempt to salvage his own ego.

After being diplomatically outmaneuvered and publicly embarrassed by Israel’s successful and precise military operation against Iran, Macron was forced to abort his orchestrated announcement recognizing a Palestinian Arab state at the United Nations. The event, planned for maximum theatrical effect, included international diplomats and media assembled to witness the raising of the Palestinian Arab flag—a moment he believed would define his legacy. Instead, it collapsed, leaving him diplomatically exposed and politically humiliated.

On June 17, 2023, Macron stood ready to declare a Palestinian Arab state at a U.N. summit—a move many saw as a tone-deaf act of appeasement toward a movement that has long promoted extremism and rejected peace. But just days earlier, Israel had launched a bold, precise, and successful operation against Iran, crippling its military and nuclear infrastructure. The world’s attention shifted instantly. The room that was meant to cheer Macron’s self-styled moment of “courage” fell silent. His carefully choreographed stunt fell apart, overshadowed by real leadership and real results.

The juxtaposition was stark. While Macron courted symbolism and terror-linked entities, Israel acted with strength, clarity, and truth. The Iranian regime—long the puppet master of regional terror and sponsor of Hamas—suffered a blow from which it may not soon recover. In that moment, Macron’s vision of “peace through performance” was revealed for what it was: empty, misguided, and morally incoherent.

This wasn’t just a tactical failure. It was a profound moral blunder. Macron’s ambition to reward Hamas—fresh off its October 7th massacre—with statehood recognition was not only tone-deaf but dangerously out of step with reality. The Palestinian Arab flag, meant to be raised in triumph, was never hoisted. And with that, Macron’s illusion of leadership collapsed. The world saw a man attempting to stage diplomacy as theater—and being left alone on a deserted stage.

And now, doubling down while being oblivious to his surroundings and the new demographics in the Middle East, Macron has announced once again that France will be the first Western permanent member of the U.N. Security Council to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian Arab state this September.

But once again, instead of accolades, he has drawn sharp rebukes and diplomatic isolation—from the U.S., Germany, Canada, Italy, and others. Rather than galvanize the world, Macron has embarrassed France and weakened his own credibility on the global stage.

Let’s be honest: this is not about the Palestinian Arabs. It’s about Macron. It’s about ego. It’s about salvaging a tarnished moment and trying to reclaim relevance through theatrical gestures rather than responsible leadership.

Contrast this with the approach of leaders like President Donald Trump, who prioritized strength, strategic clarity, and tangible peace agreements like the Abraham Accords—delivering real progress in a region long paralyzed by slogans and illusions.

Macron would do well to follow suit. Instead of trying to play hero on global stage to cover up his leadership failures at home he should start focusing on strengthening France, securing his nation’s interests, and standing with allies who uphold truth and reject terror.

If France and the United Nations genuinely prioritized human rights and the welfare of the Arab population, we must question why there is a lack of vocal condemnation and intervention in halting the massacre occurring in Sweida, a city in Syria predominantly inhabited by Druze. The new regime, led by a former al-Qaeda leader, has perpetrated the most heinous slaughter since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, resulting in the deaths of at least 1000 Druze including 15 unarmed Druze civilians within a wedding hall. These individuals were not combatants; they were elders, mothers, and family members engaging peacefully over coffee. Their sole “offense” was their affiliation with a minority group that has historically faced betrayal.

Where is the outrage? Where are the protests? Where are the headlines? It appears that global attention is only directed when Israel is implicated, when Jewish lives are lost, while the systemic slaughter of Druze and other minorities proceeds unnoticed unless it aligns with a specific political agenda. Such a reaction is indicative of not merely a double standard but a profound moral failure.

Israel alone has taken swift action to protect the Druze. Yet, once more, Israel faces condemnation, whereas regimes led by terrorists continue to commit atrocities without consequence. Israel remembers, and it will not remain silent.

Thus, we pose the question again: Where is the conscience of the world? Where is the justice for the Druze? Should the international community persist in ignoring these atrocities while relentlessly vilifying Israel, it will affirm the longstanding fears that the discourse surrounding human rights has never been genuinely about those rights. Rather, it has been characterized by selective outrage and animosity. We shall not forget, and we shall not be silent.

Bottom Line:

In a world gripped by instability and moral confusion, the path forward is not appeasement or illusion. It is strength rooted in truth, moral clarity over moral relativism, and courage to stand on principle—even when it is unpopular.

Macron must set aside his ego. He must stop playing statesman on the world stage while undermining the very principles he claims to uphold.

Only through strength, truth, and integrity can peace ever be achieved.

Duvi Honig is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of CommerceJ-biz Expo