The defense establishment is weighing several strategic options following the conclusion of Operation "Gideon’s Chariots," which failed to yield a significant breakthrough in securing the release of hostages, Kan News reported Tuesday evening.

Among the proposals under review are the imposition of military rule, annexation of areas in northern Gaza, and the leading option currently under consideration—placing population centers under siege.

According to the report, this would mark an unprecedented step. Under the proposed siege, humanitarian aid—food, water, electricity, and airdrops—would be blocked from entering designated areas. A cabinet discussion on the matter is expected in the coming days.

Security officials stated that the goal is to separate the civilian population from Hamas and to increase pressure beyond measures implemented thus far. Despite mounting international pressure to halt the fighting and growing claims of famine in Gaza, Israeli officials maintain that the lack of progress on a hostage agreement requires more forceful actions.

The report further noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene an additional meeting to decide on further military operations. Options being presented to the Cabinet include dividing the Strip, tightening control over aid entry, and facilitating additional displacement of residents from the south to the north.

Deliberations also touched on a potential maneuver in Gaza City and the central refugee camps, areas believed to hold hostages. The Chief of Staff warned that the IDF is reaching a point where military objectives are in conflict, and that a clear directive is required from the political echelon if a strategic change is intended.

Sources familiar with the discussions stressed that, at this stage, these are contingency plans. Israel continues to pursue diplomatic efforts, though no tangible progress has been reported to date.