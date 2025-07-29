The IDF published footage on Tuesday showing Hamas terrorists looting humanitarian aid in Gaza amid debunked claims of a deliberate starvation campaign in Gaza.

In the footage filmed on July 25, 2025, armed Hamas terrorists are seen violently looting humanitarian aid that had been transferred into the Gaza Strip, preventing it from reaching the civilian population of Gaza.

According to the IDF, contrary to Hamas’ false claims that the individuals in the video are security personnel, they are in fact Hamas terrorists who arrived to seize the aid from Gaza’s residents.

"Even when aid is delivered into Gaza - Hamas loots it for its own use, blatantly disregarding the needs of the population," the IDF stated.

"This footage is further evidence that Hamas is the primary obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip," it added.