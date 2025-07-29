תקיפת מחבלים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

The IDF reported today (Tuesday) that Operation "Northern Arrows" in Fall 2024 significantly damaged Hezbollah’s operational readiness, eliminated commanders and operatives, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and underground tunnels, and severely reduced the group’s ability to launch indirect fire at Israel — all while enabling most northern Israeli residents to return home.

The IDF estimates that during the operation, approximately 4,000-5,000 Hezbollah commanders and operatives were neutralized, and an additional 9,000 were removed from the fighting forces.

The operation, conducted along the northern border, aimed to weaken the terror organization and reduce threats to Israeli civilian areas.

As part of the campaign, Hezbollah suffered a major blow to its command structure’s sense of control and familiarity with the terrain. Hezbollah’s Radwan Force — responsible for planning and executing deep penetration attacks in northern Israel — lost all of its infrastructure along the contact line and, according to the IDF, is currently incapable of launching any broad offensive.

The IDF reduced Hezbollah’s rocket-launching ability to only small-scale barrages and destroyed 70-80% of its short-range launch sites. This dramatically reduced threats to Israeli air defense systems and northern communities.

In the subterranean domain, the IDF destroyed approximately 1,500 Hezbollah underground assets, including a cross-border tunnel. This substantial damage forced the organization to adapt its tactics, while the IDF gained valuable knowledge and experience in tunnel warfare in the northern theater.

Widespread Displacement in Lebanon

The operation also had indirect effects on Lebanon’s population: 1.6 million people were displaced, including about 650,000 from southern Lebanon. This granted the IDF greater operational freedom and increased pressure on both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah to halt the fighting.

Since the ceasefire began, Hezbollah has attempted to rebuild its capabilities but is struggling with low morale and diminished operational performance. Internal discourse in Lebanon about disarming Hezbollah is growing. The IDF emphasized the importance of closely monitoring leadership changes and the group’s attempts to reorganize.

Post-Operation Goals and Strategic Positioning

The IDF has set clear objectives for the post-operation phase:

Prevent any Hezbollah operational presence south of the Litani River

Eliminate production and deployment capabilities

Fully disarm Hezbollah

To achieve these goals, the IDF is acting on two fronts:

1. Forward defense in the buffer zone, with five new military posts established and troop numbers increased by 2.5 times

2. Offensive operations, including targeted assassinations and precision strikes on Hezbollah assets in Lebanon

Since the ceasefire, the IDF has eliminated 234 terrorists, destroyed about 90 launchers, 20 command centers, 40 terror infrastructure sites, five weapons production facilities, and three Radwan Force training camps. In total, approximately 500 airstrikes and hundreds of ground operations were carried out to preserve operational achievements.

Northern Civilian Readiness and Operations in Syria

Around 74% of northern Israel’s residents have returned home. The IDF is enhancing local defense, including the construction of new posts and the formation of local defense units, in coordination with municipal authorities.

In the Syrian sector, the IDF conducted over 600 strikes, targeting military bases near Damascus, Homs, and Aleppo; thwarting weapons smuggling along the Syria-Lebanon border; and inflicting major damage on the Syrian Air Force and strategic weapons systems.

In parallel, the IDF invested in the "New East" barrier project to delay terrorist infiltration and enable rapid response. In the Golan Heights, division-level forces boosted readiness in the towns, including the formation and equipping of about 1,100 local defense units.

In the buffer zone within Syria, the IDF operates in three areas:

Defense, with nine new outposts

Offensive action, including strikes and arrests to prevent enemy activity

Civilian aid, such as establishing a clinic in Hamedieh and a frontline emergency room in Hadir, in cooperation with international organizations

According to the IDF’s assessment, severing the Iranian-led Shiite axis — stretching from Iran through Syria to Lebanon — constitutes a major strategic achievement. It limits weapons transfers to Hezbollah and strengthens Israel’s national security.