The Security Cabinet, which convened on Monday evening in a limited forum, did not reach any decisions regarding the continuation of the fighting in Gaza. During the meeting, additional IDF plans of action were presented, but more meetings are expected to be held during the week.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in English reaffirming Israel’s commitment to "working alongside international agencies, as well as with the US and European countries, to ensure that substantial humanitarian aid continues flowing into Gaza."

As part of these efforts, the Prime Minister noted, Israel has paused IDF operations in key civilian areas of Gaza daily between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and has established designated humanitarian corridors operating from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to allow the safe passage of aid convoys.

The Prime Minister condemned Hamas for its exploitation of the civilian population in Gaza, saying the terror group routinely steals aid meant for residents and uses hospitals, schools, and kindergartens to hide weapons and operate command centers.