The UJA Federation of New York issued an announcement on the death of Wesley LePatner, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Wesley LePatner, a cherished member of the UJA community and a dedicated member of our board of directors, who was killed in yesterday’s mass shooting in Midtown."

Wesley was described as "exceptional in every aspect of her life — personally, professionally, and philanthropically. She was extremely engaged as a member of the Jewish community. She was a board member of the Heschel Jewish Day School on the Upper West Side. As a leader of rare talent and integrity in the financial world, she brought vision, intelligence, and deep compassion to all that she pursued."

In 2023, she was honored with the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award at the UJA's Wall Street Dinner, which recognized her not only her remarkable achievements but also for her unwavering commitment to her community.

After October 7th, Wesley led a UJA solidarity mission to Israel, exemplifying her deep dedication to the Jewish people in times of heartbreak and need. She lived with courage and purpose, nurturing in her two children a profound love for Judaism and the Jewish community.