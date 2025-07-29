Red alert sirens sounded in Jerusalem and parts of central Israel this evening (Tuesday) following a missile launch from Yemen.

Sirens were activated in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Lod, Ramla, Rishon LeZion, Rehovot, Beit Shemesh, and more. Sirens were also heard in communities in Judea and Samaria.

The military stated: "The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines."

The IDF later confirmed that the missile was intercepted. Two interceptors were launched at the missile - an Arrow interceptor and an interceptor from the American THAAD system.