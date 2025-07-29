Shalhevet Cohen fulfilled a lifelong dream as she stepped off the plane in Israel this July, officially making Aliyah and joining her three sisters and grandparents who already call the country home. For Shalhevet, a recent graduate of Stern College with a degree in finance, this moment has been decades in the making—rooted in family values, shaped by a Zionist upbringing, and fueled by a personal promise she made to herself at age 12 during her Bat Mitzvah trip to Israel.

“I grew up in a Zionist home in Connecticut,” she reflects. “CT was our house, but Israel was always our home.” That powerful distinction guided her path through years of schooling, culminating in her graduation from Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School in Teaneck, New Jersey, a school known for its strong Zionistic environment. There, she was surrounded by peers and mentors who viewed Aliyah not just as a dream, but as an imperative, a natural extension of Jewish identity and commitment.

Shalhevet Cohen arrives at Ben Gurion Airport Shalhevet Cohen

Shalhevet’s journey mirrors that of her entire family. Her three sisters, each of whom made Aliyah with the support of Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, in previous years, now live in Israel with their own growing families. With grandparents already here and a deep network of support, Shalhevet joins what she calls a “family legacy of Aliyah,” becoming the fourth and final sibling to make the move.

Upon arrival, she will be settling in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Baka, a vibrant, young community that blends historic character with modern Israeli life. While she plans to take some time to acclimate, Shalhevet is eager to jump into Israel’s financial sector. “I majored in finance and I’m excited to begin looking for job opportunities in the field here in Israel,” she says. “I’m ready to build a professional life in the place I’ve always considered home.”

Young, talented, deeply committed to Jewish life, and bringing not only her personal passion but also professional promise to the country. She is continuing a proud family tradition that embodies the values of Zionism.

Shalhevet’s story is not just one of personal fulfillment, it’s a shining example of continuity and commitment. Her decision to make Aliyah at this stage of life, with a degree in hand and a bright future ahead, speaks volumes about her dedication to the nation of Israel. It’s a reminder that Zionism isn’t only about the past or the present, it’s about shaping the future, both personally and nationally.

“Shalhevet’s Aliyah reflects a meaningful blend of personal drive, family roots, and a strong connection to Israel," said Adina Bennett, Director of Nefesh B'Nefesh's Aliyah Guidance Division. "At Nefesh B’Nefesh, we are privileged to support young professionals like her who not only bring talent and energy to Israel, but are also deepening the collective story of our Jewish homeland.”

“Making Aliyah wasn’t a question of if, but when,” Shalhevet says. “This is something I’ve always known I was going to do—it’s part of who I am. I’m proud to be here, and proud to be the fourth sister to say: I’m home.”

As Israel continues to welcome new generations of Olim, stories like Shalhevet Cohen’s highlight the unbreakable bonds of family, and the vibrant energy that young professionals bring to the country. With each new arrival, Israel grows stronger, more diverse, and more deeply rooted in the dreams of those who choose to make it their home.

Shalhevet Cohen arrives at Ben Gurion Airport Shalhevet Cohen