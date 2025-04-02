During the Muslim month of Ramadan, the IDF, ISA, and Border Police operated throughout the Central Command area of operation to fight terror and protect the area. During the operations, a total of 401 wanted fugitives were arrested, 13 terrorists were eliminated, and 105 weapons were seized.

Last Ramadan, 27 significant terror attacks originated in Judea and Samaria, 22 of them in the Samaria region and five in the Judea region.

This Ramadan saw a drastic drop in terror attacks - only three. This is thanks to the intense counterterror efforts during the month throughout Judea and Samaria and the ongoing counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.