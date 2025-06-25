The IDF reported on Wednesday evening that an officer was lightly injured in clashes between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs after property in the village of al-Mughayyir in the Binyamin region was set on fire. Five Israelis were arrested and transferred to police investigation.

Upon receiving the report, IDF and Israeli Police forces were dispatched to the scene and operated to disperse the confrontation.

Afterward, several terrorists fired from within al-Mughayyir and hurled rocks at the forces, who opened fire toward the source of fire and the rock-hurlers.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Hits were identified, and it was later reported that there were several individuals injured and fatalities.”