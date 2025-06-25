President Herzog: Operation Rising Lion 'a golden chapter in the story of Israel'

President Isaac Herzog visited the IDF’s C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate on Wednesday, where he received an operational briefing on the unit's role during Operation Rising Lion. Welcomed by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, C4I Commander Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan and senior officers, the President praised the unit's contribution to Israel's national security.

The President learned how the directorate advanced digital capabilities to ensure seamless, high-speed data flow—a key factor in battlefield decision-making. He highlighted the unit's vital support across domains and its behind-the-scenes role in securing Israel's defense and deterrence.

Opening his remarks, Herzog offered condolences to the families of seven IDF soldiers killed in Khan Younis on Tuesday, calling the loss "unbearable" but affirming the necessity of the ongoing campaign to restore calm to Israel's borders.

"This campaign is vital," he stated. "I am confident the IDF continues to learn and adapt to prevent such losses."

The President underscored the strategic and moral significance of Operation Rising Lion. "These accomplishments will be remembered for generations," he said. "Through brilliant planning, innovation, and superiority—including in this very unit—you achieved defense, deterrence, and battlefield dominance."

He credited the IDF with a landmark achievement: preventing the Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapons. "Just a month ago, this outcome would have seemed impossible without decisive US partnership," Herzog noted. "The US decision to stand with us is deeply appreciated."

The President called for a vision of regional peace and unity, while emphasizing the urgent need to return all hostages. "Only then can we close this chapter and move forward as a nation," he said.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Zamir echoed the President's praise, emphasizing the C4I Directorate's key role in the operation. "Few fully grasp how critical its contribution was. I know exactly what it achieved," he said.

Describing the unit's work as "among the most professional and impressive we've seen," Zamir credited the directorate with enabling battlefield surprises and strategic advantage.

"You are full partners in this achievement," he said. "We keep our feet on the ground and our eyes on the missions ahead."

President Herzog concluded by commending the IDF for uniting the nation across all divisions and calling for consensus on Israel's most sensitive national questions. "Thank you, Chief of Staff Zamir," he said. "May you go from strength to strength. You have written a golden chapter in the story of the State of Israel."