Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism operations on Monday night throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the activity, the forces located three guns, an M-16 rifle, and tens of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and apprehended a suspect.

In addition, the security forces operated and apprehended 24 wanted individuals, including three wanted individuals from Jenin, who were involved in the transfer of funds to terrorist organizations.

IDF and Israel Police forces located a Uzi rifle and apprehended a suspect in the area of Aqabat Jabr.

The apprehended individuals were transferred to the Israel Police and ISA for further questioning, and the confiscated weapons were transferred for further processing.