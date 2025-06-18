On Tuesday night, during IDF activity in al-Walaja, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were operating in the area and steal their weapons.

The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized the terrorist. No IDF injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police forces began a counterterrorism operation in Kasbah in Shechem (Nablus), searching over 250 structures and apprehending six wanted individuals. A ‘Carlo’ weapon, along with additional weapons, were located and confiscated.

During the inspection of the suspects, two terrorists attempted to steal the weapon of one of the soldiers who was operating in the area.

As a result of the attempt to steal the soldier’s weapon, several bullets were fired, moderately injuring one soldier and lightly injuring three additional soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire toward the terrorists and eliminated both of them.