IDF forces have been operating since Monday night in Jenin, conducting a widescale operation.

As part of the activity, forces from the Border Police's undercover unit (Yamas) operated in the Qabatiya area, where several suspects were identified barricading themselves in a building.

The forces used the "pressure cooker" procedure, which included precise fire towards the building.

It is estimated that three terrorists were eliminated during this activity. There were no injuries to the Israeli forces.

The Jenin operation is part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to thwart threats and damage terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.