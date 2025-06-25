Mossad Director David Barnea addressed agency personnel following the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion, commending their efforts.

"I want to express my deep appreciation for everything you've done—not only since the operation began, but over many months and years prior. You executed every task correctly to ensure we would reach the critical moment: the launch of the operation. We recognized the historic significance of these moments, which we are now realizing for the security of the State of Israel. I’m certain none of us will ever forget them," said Barnea.

He added, "We assisted the Air Force in striking the Iranian nuclear project, establishing aerial superiority over Iran, and reducing the missile threat. Objectives that once seemed imaginary have been achieved. Thanks to the entire defense establishment, Israel now feels safer, stronger, and better prepared for the future."

Barnea also extended his gratitude to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for its cooperation, which helped make the operation possible.

"We will continue to keep a close watch on all known Iranian projects with the utmost thoroughness, and we will remain present, just as we have been until now," he concluded.