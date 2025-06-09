השמדת מעבדת הנפץ בטול-כרם דובר צה"ל

During an IDF operation in Tulkarm in the Ephraim Brigade area last Wednesday, an explosive device workshop was discovered containing gas balloons and materials for making explosives. The workshop was destroyed by the forces.

Over the weekend, IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and the Judea and Samaria District Police carried out arrests of wanted individuals and confiscations of weapons throughout Judea and Samaria.

As part of the operation, 35 wanted suspects were arrested, and weapons, combat materials, and terror funds were seized.

In Kafr Malik in the Benjamin Brigade area, tens of thousands of shekels in terror funding were confiscated. In al-Mughayyir, two terrorists who had thrown rocks at Israeli civilians were arrested. In Qalqilya, within the Ephraim Brigade area, another terrorist was arrested for throwing rocks at IDF forces during a disruption of order.

The IDF reported that the arrested suspects and seized weaponry were transferred to security forces for further investigation.