Senior members of Hamas’ overseas leadership recently relocated from Qatar to Turkey, according to an Arab diplomat who spoke to The Times of Israel on Sunday.

The diplomat noted, however, that Hamas’ abroad leadership often resides in Turkey when not attending meetings in Doha.

Kan 11 News initially reported that the Hamas leaders had moved to Turkey.

The diplomat’s comments follow an announcement from the United States last week that it had requested Qatar to expel Hamas officials from Doha, which has served as a base for the group since 2012.

Washington cited Hamas’ rejection of multiple hostage exchange proposals and the execution of six captives, including an American citizen, as reasons for the request.

Qatar announced last week it would pause its mediation role until both parties demonstrate greater commitment, but rejected the reports that it had expelled Hamas leaders from its territory.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has mediated recent efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Despite Qatar’s withdrawal from the mediation role, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters that the Biden administration continues to pursue efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Turkey, like Qatar, has provided backing to Hamas. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital” and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity.”