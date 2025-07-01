Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that there are currently no negotiations taking place regarding a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

He made the remarks during a press conference addressing the ongoing humanitarian and political situation in the region.

According to Al-Ansari, Qatar is working with its international partners to pressure Israel to separate political negotiations from the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Despite the complex circumstances, Al-Ansari said there is serious American intent to advance the talks. However, he accused Israel of obstructing both humanitarian aid efforts and progress in negotiations.

He emphasized that the continued loss of Palestinian Arab lives is unacceptable and called for a complete separation between military objectives and humanitarian needs.