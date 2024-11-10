The American decision to demand the expulsion of Hamas from Qatar was made after Hamas refused a new deal presented to it, following the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, according to Kan.

According to the report, during the past several weeks Hamas has shown no change in its positions. Its current demands would effectively guarantee its continued rule.

In addition, the demand for the expulsion of Hamas leaders is a result of the indictment filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against Khaled Mashal, who is currently in Qatar. The murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American citizen, also led to the American understanding that Hamas leaders must not be allowed to remain in a country that is considered an ally of the United States.

The U.S. administration demanded that Qatar expel Hamas two weeks ago. Qatar itself passed the demand to Hamas ten days ago. At this point it is still unclear where Hamas will go, and when this will happen.

Israel and the U.S. believe that pushing Hamas out of Qatar could exert pressure on the issue of negotiations for the release of the hostages.

Qatar announced yesterday that it would suspend its mediation efforts in the deal. In a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Doha said it would resume its mediation efforts until "the necessary seriousness is achieved to end the war."