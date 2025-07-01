Qatar has submitted a new proposal to Israel calling for a 60-day ceasefire, with eight living hostages to be released on the first day of the ceasefire, and two more on the 50th day.

According to two diplomatic sources, the proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire, during which eight living hostages would be released on the first day. Additionally, two more living hostages would be freed on the 50th day of the ceasefire.

Kan News reported the details of the proposal, adding that the plan also includes the release of 18 deceased hostages in three phases. Furthermore, as part of the proposal, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would withdraw from the Morag axis, and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip would be increased.

Officials involved in the negotiations say there is a significant chance for an agreement, though disagreements remain between the parties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a series of security discussions in recent days regarding the hostages. During the war against Iran, families of the hostages expressed concern that the issue would be removed from the public agenda and not actively advanced by the government.

In recent weeks, there has been a stalemate in the negotiations with no significant progress. However, in recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza. Earlier today, he even stated, "There may be a ceasefire next week."

50 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, of whom about 20 are believed to still be alive.