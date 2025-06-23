The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the airspace over the country would be closed until further notice.

"As part of the State of Qatar's commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace. This measure is among a series of precautionary steps taken in light of developments in the region," an official statement read.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that "official bodies are closely and continuously monitoring the situation and are assessing updates in coordination with regional and international partners. The public will be kept informed of any new developments through official channels."

Earlier in the day, both the British and US embassies in the country sent emails to citizens in Qatar advising them to shelter in place.

Qatar hosts the largest US base in the region, which is thought to be a possible target of Iranian strikes in retaliation for the American strikes on its nuclear sites on Sunday morning.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry dismissed concerns by foreign nationals and embassies in the country, writing in a statement: "The advisories issued by a number of embassies to their nationals to exercise caution or avoid certain locations in the State of Qatar fall within the general policies adopted by various countries regarding travel guidance and security updates for their citizens around the world. These advisories do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats."

The Ministry reassured that the security situation in the state "remains stable," and that "the competent authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain fully prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors."