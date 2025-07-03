IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin delivered a briefing on Thursday regarding the ongoing war against the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip

"Hamas's governing hold is cracking, its stability is shaken day by day," Defrin announced.

He noted that "IDF soldiers are intensely maneuvering in an extensive area. Five divisions are maneuvering in Gaza. We will present plans for the future to the political echelon so we can achieve the war's objectives: the return of the hostages and the collapse of Hamas rule."

According to Defrin, "We will soon reach lines that were set and approved as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, from there, there will be several options."

Defrin also discussed the issue of humanitarian aid, and stress: "So far, nearly one million food packages have been distributed at the distribution centers. The reports of killings are Hamas propaganda; unfortunately, the lies echo through the news."