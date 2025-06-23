Qatar condemns Iranian attack on US Base, vows response

The State of Qatar has issued a forceful condemnation of Iran's missile strike targeting the Al-Udeid Air Base, calling the attack a blatant breach of sovereignty and international norms.

In an official statement released Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Dr. Majed Al Ansari stated: "We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression."

Dr. Al Ansari affirmed that Qatar's air defenses had successfully intercepted the missiles and assured that no injuries or casualties were reported: "The base had been evacuated earlier, following established security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region. All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others."

The spokesman warned of the potential regional fallout from continued hostilities: "The continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security." He reiterated Qatar's position favoring diplomacy, saying: "We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue."

Dr. Al Ansari also blamed Israel for the attack: "The State of Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region. We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritized and have stressed the importance of good-neighborliness and avoiding escalation."

Qatar concluded its statement with a call for calm: "Dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 10 missiles at US military installations in Qatar and one missile at a base in Iraq, describing the move as retaliation for an American strike on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. The IRGC announced the beginning of what it termed a "missile operation" dubbed "Good News of Victory," declaring that any threat to Iran's sovereignty would be met with force.

At the same time, the New York Times reported that Iran had reportedly provided "advance notice" of its missile attack on the US airbase in Qatar, in an apparent attempt to minimize casualties.

The Qatari Defense Ministry confirmed the interception of all incoming projectiles and emphasized that there were no casualties or structural damage. Social media footage showed interceptor missiles over Doha, while sirens were also reported in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting authorities there to advise residents to seek shelter.

A more comprehensive statement is expected from Qatar's Ministry of Defense later in the day.