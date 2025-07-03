A Syrian source detailed two potential scenarios for a political settlement between Israel and Syria concerning the Golan Heights in a conversation with I24News.

The first scenario suggests that Israel would retain strategic areas amounting to one-third of the Golan Heights' territory, while ceding another third directly to Syria. The remaining one-third would then be leased by Israel from Syria for a period of 25 years, indicating a long-term, yet non-sovereign, Israeli presence in that section.

The second scenario reportedly proposes Israel maintaining control over two-thirds of the Golan Heights, with the remaining one-third being handed over to Syria, potentially with an option for its lease. A significant addition under this latter framework is the proposed transfer of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, and possibly other northern Lebanese territories and parts of the Beqaa Valley, to Syrian control.

According to the Syrian source, described as close to President Al-Sharaa, the new Syrian president has demonstrated "unprecedented openness" and initiated direct lines of communication with Israel. This unprecedented engagement is specifically for security and military coordination in southern Syria, suggesting a pragmatic approach to immediate regional concerns.

Crucially, the source emphasized that the return of specific parts of the Golan Heights, particularly those beyond what the IDF gained in Syrian territory after the fall of the Assad regime, is deemed "critical" for generating domestic public support for any such agreement. Without such a concession, President Al-Sharaa would likely encounter "significant internal resistance" to a peace deal. The source further clarified that the removal of U.S. sanctions should be viewed as a "separate matter" and not as "Israeli payment" for peace with Syria.

This report comes as Syrian state media recently declared that discussions regarding a peace agreement with Israel are "premature." An unidentified official source was quoted by state TV stating, "Statements concerning signing a peace agreement with the Israeli occupation at this time are considered premature." The report further elaborated on Syria's preconditions, asserting that "it is not possible to talk of the possibility of negotiations over a new agreement unless the occupation fully adheres [to] the 1974 disengagement agreement and withdraws from the areas it has penetrated." This Syrian statement followed remarks by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who affirmed Israel's strategic interest in expanding its "circle of peace and normalization" to include Syria and Lebanon, while simultaneously safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests.

This diplomatic exchange unfolds amid significant shifts in the regional power landscape, including the fall of long-time Syrian ruler Bashar Al-Assad in December and the weakening of his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, following its most recent conflict with Israel. Syria's new Islamist authorities have confirmed that indirect talks with Israel have taken place, aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations. The London-based Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat also reported this week that direct talks are currently underway between Israel and Syria in Jordan, focusing on security-related issues and a gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from southern Syria. Senior Syrian officials, including the country’s defense minister, are reportedly participating in these discussions, which include the possibility of limited security arrangements to reduce tensions along Israel's northern border.

However, sources close to the Syrian regime emphasize that President Ahmed al-Sharaa is not prepared to sign a peace agreement with Israel at this time. They noted that Syria’s primary demand remains a full IDF withdrawal from territories captured following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, along with a firm rejection of any proposal to expand the buffer zone in southern Syria. Axios reported last month that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in launching US-mediated negotiations with the new Syrian government, conveying this interest during a recent meeting with US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. Netanyahu reportedly aims to reach a revised security agreement with Damascus, ultimately leading to a full peace accord, which would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011. This reassessment by Jerusalem came after President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, followed by the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, despite initial Israeli concerns over Al-Sharaa's Turkish ties.