Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich met today with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the American Embassy in Jerusalem.

Following the meeting, Smotrich shared a statement on social media praising the relationship between the two nations. “The alliance between Israel and the United States is stronger than any storm,” Smotrich wrote.

He also offered personal thanks to President Trump, whose leadership he described as “a beacon for the free world.” Smotrich asked Huckabee to convey this message directly to Trump.

“Thank you, Mr. Ambassador, for your true friendship, your support, and for today’s important meeting,” Smotrich added.

Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir met today with Ambassador Huckabee just a short time after several British Commonwealth countries imposed sanctions on the two ministers.