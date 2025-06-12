Badra Yosef, one of the last-remaining Jewish women in Yemen, left the country a few days ago, local sources have reported.

Yusef, until recently, resided in the Arhab District north of the capital, Sana'a, together with her husband Yihye Yosef, who passed away a year ago. After his death, Yosef was buried by his Muslim neighbors with the help of a Jew who came specially from the Yemeni city of Raydah to tend to the body according to Jewish law.

Yihye consistently refused to emigrate and preferred to remain in Yemen with his wife. Yemeni sources reported that after her husband's death and suffering various illnesses, Badra conceded to the pressure of her family living abroad and left the country.

Yemeni journalist Ali Ibrahim al-Mushki wrote on Facebook: "Aunti Badra and her husband Yihye Yosef were among the Yemeni Jews who loved the homeland and lived there in good and bad times."

Yihye Yosef was older than 100 when he passed. He refused various offers to immigrate to Israel, despite harassment by the Houthi terrorists.