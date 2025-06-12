וויטקוף: "טראמפ יכול היה להיות גם נשיא ארה"ב וגם ראש ממשלת ישראל" איחוד הצלה

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff lavished praise on President Donald Trump during a speech at the United Hatzalah Gala in New York City on Wednesday, declaring the President a steadfast ally of the Jewish people and suggesting he could even lead Israel.

“He’s an incredible friend to the Jewish people,” Witkoff stated before a packed audience. “No disrespect to Prime Minister Netanyahu, I think President Trump can be the first sitting president who can also be the Prime Minister of Israel at the same time.”

"President Trump's leadership has been unwavering in defending Israel's right to exist and thrive," he added. "President Trump has consistently demonstrated that he's the strongest US President ever for the people of Israel and the fiercest combatant against antisemitism both at home and abroad."

The remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from attendees at the gala, which drew key Jewish leaders and public officials. Witkoff, who serves as the Trump Administration’s chief negotiator on Iran, emphasized the enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security, particularly in the face of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Iran must never be permitted to enrich uranium or develop any nuclear capabilities,” he said, reiterating the threat such a development would pose not only to Israel but to the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

“A nuclear Iran represents an existential threat to Israel, as does an Iran with a large amount of missiles; this is as big of a threat as the nuclear one,” he warned. “We must stand resolute and united against this danger and ensure that Iran never obtains the means to achieve its deadly ambitions, no matter what the cost.”

Witkoff also honored survivors of Hamas captivity, commending their resilience and expressing American solidarity with families awaiting the return of their loved ones. “The United States of America will not rest until all the hostages are back home,” he pledged.

Witkoff’s strong words on Iran and his impassioned support for President Trump underscore the deepening partnership between the US and Israel under the current administration.