



There is!

Knowing that if only they had the means, they could fly her to a children's hospital in the USA, where ground-breaking treatments are available and could cure Riki.

But they do not have the funds.

Imagine this young family: mom and dad, hardworking and loving parents to Riki and Moishi, just celebrating the birth of baby Moti. Their world collapses one cruel day when they discover to their horror that Riki, a happy, sweet-tempered, and creative seven-year-old, has Leukemia.









They spend days in the hospital, then weeks. Leaving all behind and focusing on supporting their little girl, seeking treatment, and hoping for good news. But weeks turn to months, and Riki is only getting worse. Moishi and baby Motti miss them terribly, their jobs are gone, their strength is weakening, and Riki is bravely trying to fight, but she knows that her chances are slim.

Then they hear of a possible cure, far away in the USA. With rekindled hope, they contact the hospital and find that Riki is a perfect candidate for this treatment. They want to celebrate, to start planning a complicated voyage and stay, but the sums needed are way beyond their dwindling budget. Can you imagine the agony?

Little Riki is praying for a miracle

With her childish optimism, she knows that her devoted parents will find a way.

The way is us

Together, we can be that miracle!

We can give Riki and her parents the most precious gift of all: a cure, a life.



Donate now







