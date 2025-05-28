IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment today (Wednesday) at the Northern Command with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, Commander of the 146th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin, Commander of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz, and other commanders.

The Chief of Staff praised the reserve soldiers of the 146th Division and the troops of the 91st Division for their actions in the northern arena since the beginning of the war and for their significant achievements.

"We rely only on ourselves and defend ourselves with our own capabilities. The campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon is not over — we will pursue it and continue to weaken it until its collapse. We will continue to operate beyond the border in order to eliminate threats as they emerge. Our goal is to ensure the security of the northern communities and their residents," Zamir stated.

"The 146th Division was assigned a mission and went into battle. The division carried out its mission with excellence. For 20 months, the troops have been operating, demonstrating dedication, resilience, and professionalism," he added.

He also mentioned the Israeli strike on Sana'a Airport in Yemen: "At this very moment, we are striking in Yemen, at an airport in Sana'a, 2,000 kilometers from here. The IDF has been engaged in a multi-front war for 600 days. I am aware of the exhaustion and the costs, and at the same time, I see you and meet the reservists in every region—acting with determination, dedication, and professionalism, with a clear understanding of the gravity of the moment. Great appreciation for that."

The Chief of Staff concluded: "We are operating according to our security needs. We will act to shorten the war through operational superiority and decisive outcomes across the different fronts. By doing so, we will also work to reduce the burden on the reservists. You in the Northern Command made this situation possible. You changed the security reality in the sector."