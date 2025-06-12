Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism) submitted his resignation today (Thursday) from his position as Minister of Construction and Housing. His departure comes amid persistent complaints regarding unmet commitments by the coalition concerning the regulation of the draft law and the status of yeshiva students.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Goldknopf stated: “Despite my repeated warnings during Cabinet meetings, coalition leadership forums, and personal discussions, no agreement has been reached on the regulation of Torah students’ status. Therefore, I can no longer remain a member of this government.”

He reminded the Prime Minister of earlier promises to complete the relevant legislation before the 2023 budget or within ten days — pledges that, he claimed, remain unfulfilled. He added that recent understandings also fail to match the clear terms of the coalition agreement.

He noted that although relevant officials only recently began to engage substantively, the bill permitting a Knesset dissolution did not pass last night. According to media reports, the new arrangements do not align with prior coalition agreements.

Goldknopf said he intends to return to serve as a Knesset member pursuant to the Knesset Law. He added that MK Eliyahu Broch, from Degel HaTorah under the Norwegian Law, will finish his term in the Knesset. Additionally, the Shas deputy minister is expected to resign, making way for MK Moshe Roth of Agudat Yisrael.

He further explained that if a new MK from United Torah Judaism is appointed as Minister of Construction and Housing, it will likely be Israel Eichler, while Broch would remain in the Knesset.