Two months after their parents were found dead in their Neve Yaakov apartment, the four orphaned Chamdani children continue facing an uphill battle that trauma specialists speculate will last years.

The children, ranging from 5 to 13 years old, discovered their parents in what police determined was a murder-suicide incident. While media attention has faded, their daily struggle with grief, trauma, and basic survival continues. Click here to support orphans.

The 13-year-old, who made the horrific discovery, continues serving as primary caretaker for his younger siblings.

Their community Rabbi, who took them in immediately after the tragedy, reports that all four children struggle with nightmares, difficulty concentrating in school, and processing their loss.

A support fund established by family friends is collecting donations for ongoing therapy, educational support, and basic necessities. Organizers report that contributions have slowed significantly as public attention has shifted elsewhere.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP