Jews were filmed on Thursday dancing and bowing on the Temple Mount during Jewish visits to the site.

The footage was released a day after a visit by National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir to the site, accompanied by Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and other senior police officers, as part of an official tour.

The visit was conducted in a professional capacity, aiming to closely examine the conduct and arrangements surrounding Jewish ascents to the Temple Mount.

Journalist Arnon Segal wrote on Thursday about the footage showing Jews dancing at the site: "Good morning from the Temple Mount! Thanks to Minister Ben-Gvir for the blessed progress!"

Last week, it was reported that Minister Ben-Gvir held a meeting in his office with organizations representing Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, during which several proposals were raised to further improve conditions for Jewish worshippers.

One of the attendees told Minister Ben-Gvir during the meeting: "You've worked magic since you arrived." He added, "This is a historic transformation we never imagined would happen."

During the meeting, participants raised the need to allow singing throughout the Temple Mount, not just in specific areas. Minister Ben-Gvir stated, "My policy is that singing should be permitted across the entire Temple Mount"—a policy that, as seen this morning, was indeed implemented.