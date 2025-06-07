France on Friday once again criticized Israel, condemning its most recent strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and demanding Israel withdraw from Lebanon.

On Thursday night, the IDF announced it had precisely struck UAV production sites and storage facilities used by the Hezbollah Aerial Unit (127) in the Dahieh in Beirut and in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, the IDF struck a workshop facility in southern Lebanon used to manufacture drones employed for attacks, intelligence collection, and for the enhancement of Hezbollah’s surveillance capabilities.

In a statement on Friday, France’s Foreign Ministry said, “France condemns the Israeli airstrikes that hit Beirut on June 5. France and calls on all the parties to abide by the ceasefire signed on November 26, 2024, in order to ensure the safety of civilian populations on both sides of the Blue Line.”

The statement added that France “notes that the monitoring mechanism established by the ceasefire agreement is there to help the parties deal with threats and prevent any escalation that would undermine Lebanon and Israel’s security and stability. In accordance with that agreement, the dismantling of unauthorized military sites on Lebanese soil remains a priority for the Lebanese Armed Forces, which have been engaged in this task for several months, with assistance from the monitoring mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.”

“France calls on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The statement is the latest in a series of criticisms by France against Israel. France has been critical of Israel’s counterterrorism operations in both Lebanon and Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that France may adopt a tougher stance on Israel if the alleged humanitarian situation in Gaza does not improve in the coming days.

Macron has twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

Several weeks ago, the French President lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza as shameful, adding that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.

In response, Netanyahu’s office said , "Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels."

"Israel is engaged in a multi-front war for its very existence following the horrific massacre committed by Hamas against innocent people on October 7th, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of French nationals."

"Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism. Israel will not stop and will not surrender," said Netanyahu’s statement.

