The IDF has released new intelligence revealing how Hamas has seized control of aid entering Gaza, diverting it to fund terrorism, sell on the black market, extort businesses, and funnel money from abroad.

Based on a detailed analysis of intelligence reports, the IDF disclosed several key tactics used by Hamas:

Seizing Aid Supplies - Hamas has routinely appropriated between 15% and 25% of incoming aid, allocating it to militants or selling it at inflated prices. Allocation levels have varied throughout the conflict in line with internal assessments.

Smuggling Prohibited Goods - Hamas smuggled in items like cigarettes, blocked local sales, and sold them at steep markups. As a result, aid shipments were later restricted from including tobacco. Security teams have thwarted dozens of such smuggling attempts at crossings.

Offshore Financing Offsets - Hamas reportedly received hundreds of millions of shekels from outside Gaza, including from Iran, via hawala networks in Turkey. They then used these funds to purchase aid goods, brought them in, sold them at high prices, and pocketed the proceeds.

Organized Extortion - Hamas has imposed protection fees and taxes on local businesses, controlling civilian trade channels and extracting ongoing payments.

The IDF noted that when full aid deliveries were paused in March by political directive, Hamas’s economy collapsed—forcing it to cut or halt salary payments to its operatives at times.

In response, the IDF, along with military intelligence and Shin Bet, introduced stronger oversight on aid distribution. Measures now include registering aid groups, inspecting contents, enhanced customs procedures, stricter border checks, and legislation to sanction groups violating conditions.

Aid is now delivered by international agencies under American NGO security (GHF), which ensures reliable distribution directly to Gaza residents. This system removes Hamas’s direct control over distribution.

The IDF concluded: “We will continue to facilitate aid delivery in a controlled, transparent manner, with maximum effort to ensure humanitarian assistance does not end up in Hamas hands. This is clear proof that Hamas does not serve Gaza’s population, but only exists to preserve its power and harm Israel.”

