Eight humanitarian workers were brutally murdered while providing food to Gazan civilians. To the sound of crickets.

A world that could not contain its fury at the accidental killing of aid workers in Gaza last year suddenly does not care about the deliberate murder of aid workers from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in 2025.

The reason: Hamas are the perpetrators, and only Israel can be criticized.

Greta Thunberg, who refused to watch the 43-minute video documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, is incapable of caring about atrocities committed by Hamas on June 12.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is too busy being obsessed with Thunberg and asking Egypt to let people into Gaza instead of out of Gaza to utter a word criticizing her beloved Hamas. As far as Albanese is concerned, anyone targeted by Hamas had it coming by definition, even if they are Palestinian Arabs. The right to not be murdered does not apply to anyone Hamas decides to kill in Albanese-land.

Piers Morgan’s X feed currently has nothing about Hamas attacking humanitarian workers. Instead, it contains posts about the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and an article titled, “In Defence of Piers Morgan - By Piers Morgan,” a screed defending his previous screeds against anyone who refuses to tow the Hamas line on his show. Like the South Park parody of filmmaker James Cameron, Morgan is apparently too busy talking about himself in the third person while condemning those who think Jews have the right not to be slaughtered to offer a condemnation of this atrocity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s X feed has a post about his meeting with Pope Leo and for once, nothing about Gaza. Then again, Guterres and the UN seem to believe the primary purpose of humanitarian aid to Gaza is to benefit Hamas and fund the Hamas war machine, so he likely believes Hamas has the right to murder humanitarian aid workers who act like real humanitarian aid workers instead of a link in the Hamas supply chain.

Consider the New York Times, known for its sensationalist headlines about fake Israeli war crimes. What is its headline for this atrocity? “Gaza Aid Group Says Hamas Attacked Its Palestinian Workers.”

That’s it. The words ‘kill’ and ‘murder’ are absent. The Times, which never fails to report Hamas lies as fact, reduces the murder of eight people to a mere “attack” and further downplays the atrocity by casting doubt on the entire event by focusing on the source of the report in the headline rather than the incident.

Even Al Jazeera, a propaganda arm used by the Qatari government to raise international support for Hamas, had the decency to put the murder of 5 people in the headline of its story on the incident. But not the New York Times.

It seems that not one government outside of the US has condemned the murder of humanitarian aid workers by Hamas. Australia is too busy banning American Jews and joining other Western nations in imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers to notice Hamas atrocities.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has created a new reality in Gaza. For the first time since the beginning of the war, Gaza’s residents are truly receiving food en masse for free, without that aid being stolen by Hamas and sold to the people at inflated prices. For the first time, humanitarian aid is benefiting the people first instead of benefiting Hamas more than the masses. The number of meals it gives out every day has steadily grown since it began operation, and this week reached more than 2.5 million. Its workers should be hailed as heroes for their efforts.

Instead, the GHF has been demonized for being associated with Israel and the Trump Administration, for refusing to participate in the UN’s grift and support for Hamas’s genocidal ambitions, and for undercutting the narrative that Hamas are the good guys and that the Jews are pure evil.

The narrative is far more important to the UN, to NGOs, to media outlets like the New York Times, to close-minded bullies like Piers Morgan, and to self-important silly activists like Greta Thunberg, than the reality of what Hamas is or even the well-being of the residents of Gaza.

Thanks to the narrative and the ‘omnicause,’ aid workers' lives and well-being are only sacrosanct if those aid workers aid Hamas or if Israel can be blamed. If they aid the people they are supposedly there to actually aid, or if Hamas is clearly to blame, then their lives are cheap and not worth caring about.

To be fair, it has only been more than 15 hours since the attack at the time of this writing.

-Maybe Mr. Morgan will rediscover some semblance of common sense and take a break from obsessively hating Israel and loving himself to recognize the evil of Hamas as he once did.

-Maybe the UK, Canada, France, and Australia will notice Hamas committing heinous acts of mass murder when they finally stop to catch their breath from all their criticisms of Israel and of America’s efforts to help the people of Gaza instead of helping Hamas.

-And maybe the UN will acknowledge that Hamas’s victims are human for once.

The sad truth is that a steady diet of antisemitic propaganda and blood libels against Israel blinds people, organizations, and even countries to real atrocities committed out in the open.

Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff. Two of his articles posted on Arutz Sheva can be found in the newly published book Extreme Trauma: October 7 as an Outlier in the Range of Human Potential by Dr. Moshe Kaplan.