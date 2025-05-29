Lebanon is making significant headway in dismantling Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the southern part of the country, according to a report published last night by The Wall Street Journal.

The report states that the Lebanese army has successfully dismantled the majority of Hezbollah’s strongholds in the south. This development was made even more striking by the reported cooperation with Israeli intelligence services.

These operations are part of the new Lebanese government's broader efforts to enforce the ceasefire agreement reached with Israel last November, following a period of intense border clashes.

U.S. and Israeli officials cited in the article expressed unexpected optimism over the Lebanese campaign, describing it as a meaningful step toward maintaining the delicate truce.

"The state must hold exclusive control over all weapons throughout Lebanon," Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told The Wall Street Journal. Salam added that his government has already completed approximately 80% of the mission to disarm non-state groups in the southern region.

A senior officer in the Israel Defense Forces noted, “We’re seeing areas where the Lebanese army is performing more effectively than anticipated. The IDF welcomes this development and hopes it continues.”

Just over two weeks ago, it was also reported that Lebanon, with backing from the United States, had taken action to curb Hezbollah’s presence at Beirut International Airport. Lebanese officials said that dozens of employees suspected of Hezbollah ties were dismissed, and Prime Minister Salam confirmed that several smugglers had been arrested as part of a renewed push to enforce existing laws.