הפעילות המיוחדת בסוריה דובר צה"ל

Following intelligence gathered in recent weeks, IDF forces conducted a targeted overnight operation in Syria and arrested several terrorists from the Hamas terror organization.

The suspects had been working to advance multiple terror plots against Israeli civilians and IDF forces from within Syria.

The terrorists were transferred into Israeli territory for further interrogation by Unit 504. Additionally, the forces located and confiscated weapons in the area, including firearms, magazines, and ammunition.

Last week, it was reported that Syrian security forces were to be deployed near the buffer zone with Israel in southern Syria for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last December.

According to the report from UAE-based Erem News, the deployment follows Israeli approval, granted under pressure from the United States. The security personnel are expected to maintain order in towns adjacent to the demilitarized zone and to prevent further attacks on Israeli territory, after recent rocket fire prompted Israeli airstrikes.