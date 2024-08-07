IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari commented on Tuesday evening, in an interview with the Saudi Al-Arabiya channel, on the appointment of Yahya Sinwar to replace Ismail Haniyeh as head of Hamas’ political bureau.

"There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the Oct 7th terrorists," said Hagari, adding, "That is the only place we're preparing and intending for him."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also commented on Tuesday on Hamas’ announcement and said, “The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the earth.”

Sinwar, who until now served as Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, is one of the masterminds behind the massacre of October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were murdered and 250 were taken hostage into Gaza, where 115 remain in captivity 10 months later.

The announcement that Sinwar would serve as the head of Hamas’ politburo came hours after multiple outlets reported that Hamas had decided to appoint Mohamed Ismail, a relatively unknown figure to the general public, as Haniyeh’s replacement.

Ismail is considered to be one of the most powerful financial figures in the terrorist organization, despite the fact that he is considered to be an anonymous figure who operates in the shadows.