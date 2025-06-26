Baby Moishy, just 9 months old, is fighting for his life. His father already gave part of his liver to save him.

Now, Moishy needs emergency heart surgery — but the only doctors who can help are far beyond what the family can afford.

From his hospital bed, his father cries: "I gave my son my liver. I’d give him my heart if I could… but now, I have nothing left except this plea."

⏳ Urgent Need: \$200,000

❤️ Every bit counts

With a blessing from Rabbi Meir Sirota: "This is pikuach nefesh. May helping bring bracha to your home."

📍 Donate now:







