British band Massive Attack is facing widespread criticism after featuring footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his relatives in a video montage shown during a recent performance in Manchester.

The footage was part of a segment titled “Open the doors to the merchants of death,” presented during the band’s set at the Lido Festival held at Co-op Live Arena. The video included IDF-released clips from October 10, 2023, showing Sinwar and family members attempting to evade capture in Hamas terror tunnels beneath Gaza. Just days earlier, Sinwar orchestrated the October 7 massacre, in which Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 Israelis and took 250 hostage.

Israeli officials condemned the band's inclusion of the imagery. Alex Gandler, Deputy Spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the act as “just disgusting,” adding, “People have completely lost the plot. They are aligning themselves with the worst humans. Not even hiding their hatred anymore.”

Massive Attack has long expressed hostility towards Israel and is a vocal proponent of the BDS movement. Ahead of their Manchester concert, the band condemned the venue’s sponsorship deal with Barclays, accusing the bank of funding arms sales to Israel and fossil fuel projects. The band claimed victory in having all Barclays branding removed from the venue and ticketing platforms for the event.

The band has also supported pro-Hezbollah musical group Kneecap, defending them after footage emerged showing a member waving the Hezbollah flag during a performance. Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by the UK and has been involved in the mass killing of civilians during the Syrian civil war.

Marc Levy, Chief Executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region, criticized Massive Attack’s decision to show footage of Sinwar. “It is astonishing that a band would take the decision to air footage showing Yahya Sinwar, a terrorist responsible for the atrocities committed on 7 October,” he said. “You have to feel for those members of the audience who recognized Sinwar and understood the band were promoting a terrorist with the blood of thousands of innocent Israelis personally on his hands.”

In response, Massive Attack issued a statement rejecting claims that their video montage glorifies terrorism. “To isolate a single section of reportage from the artistic context within which it sits… is tantamount to a wilful device to create conditions for misinterpretation,” the band stated, insisting the piece was a broad commentary on topics including war, climate change, and media narratives.

The Co-op has been approached for comment.