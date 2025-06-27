On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir held a meeting during which the updated combat timeline for regular and reserve troops was approved, in accordance with the operational situational assessment.

During the discussion, several decisions were made regarding ongoing preparedness, adjusting the timeline to the operational needs in the various arenas, and taking into account the burden placed on service members after approximately 20 months of combat.

In accordance with the updated timeline, revised call-up notices were sent to reservists via the automated calling system.

"The IDF conducts ongoing situational assessments in order to examine possible relief measures for reservists," an IDF statement read. "The IDF is aware of the implications of the short notice period and understands the complexities faced by service members and their families; however, it is important to emphasize that this stems from operational necessity."

"The IDF deeply appreciates the reservists and their families, who serve with dedication and sacrifice, and expresses profound gratitude for their significant contribution to the security of the state.

"In light of the deployment of reserve forces during the summer months, the Personnel Directorate has formulated a personalized support plan that includes subsidized summer camps, babysitting services for children, and recreational events for the families of service members. This is in addition to the broader support framework that has been in place and is continuously updated since the beginning of the war."