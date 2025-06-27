Jewish and international sources report a marked increase in pressure and alleged persecution of Iran’s Jewish community following Operation Rising Lion, despite public expressions of loyalty to the regime by Jewish leaders in the country.

According to Iran International, security forces recently raided the homes of Jewish families in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan. During these operations, authorities confiscated mobile phones, computers, and other personal belongings. Individuals with any digital ties to relatives in Israel were reportedly detained for questioning, with some held for extended periods. In several cases, past travel to Israel was cited as grounds for arrest — a serious allegation under Iranian law.

The number of detainees remains unclear, though the names of dozens have been published. Jewish community sources describe an atmosphere of fear, with reports of entire families being taken into custody.

Today, Iran's Jewish population is estimated at around 10,000, down from 80,000 before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Most live in the same cities where these incidents have been reported.

In a statement this week, Dr. Younes, the Jewish representative in Iran’s parliament, acknowledged the community has faced difficulties, saying, “Air Force attacks in Iran have created many problems for the Jewish community,” including damage to homes. He emphasized that Iranian Jews remain committed to the Islamic Republic and its ideals.

Younes criticized Israel and the United States, stating, “The Zionists underestimated Iran’s strength. Netanyahu and Trump now see that Iran responds decisively.”

Chief Rabbi Yehuda Garami echoed this position, declaring, “We, the Jews of Iran, see this country as our homeland and support the regime.” Other leaders condemned Zionism as a distortion of Judaism and praised Iran’s leadership for its restraint and acceptance of a ceasefire.