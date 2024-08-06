Hamas has decided to appoint Muhammad Ismail to the position of chairman of the political bureau of the group, Channel 12 News’ Middle East commentator Ehud Yaari reported on Monday evening.

Ismail will temporarily replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated last week in Iran .

According to the report, Ismail, an unknown figure to the public, is a compromise between Yahya Sinwar and the people of the camp of Khaled Mashaal, which has shaky relations with Iran and Hezbollah.

Ismail is considered to be one of the most powerful financial figures in the terrorist organization, despite the fact that he is considered to be an anonymous figure who operates in the shadows.

Ismail's appointment is also a message to Iran and Hezbollah that Hamas is not interested in undermining the tripartite relationship.

In the future, a long election process is expected to take place and at the end of it, it will be determined who will be the permanent replacement of Haniyeh at the top of the political bureau of the terrorist organization.