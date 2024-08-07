Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday commented on Hamas’ announcement that Yahya Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh as the head of the group’s political bureau, after Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran last week.

“The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the earth,” said Katz.

Sinwar, who until now served as Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, is one of the masterminds behind the massacre of October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were murdered and 250 were taken hostage into Gaza, where 115 remain in captivity 10 months later.

The announcement that Sinwar would serve as the head of Hamas’ politburo came hours after multiple outlets reported that Hamas had decided to appoint Mohamed Ismail, a relatively unknown figure to the general public, as Haniyeh’s replacement.

Ismail is considered to be one of the most powerful financial figures in the terrorist organization, despite the fact that he is considered to be an anonymous figure who operates in the shadows.