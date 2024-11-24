Anti-Israel protesters in the Toronto suburb of North York, Ontario, were filmed reenacting the final moments of Hamas leader and October 7th Massacre orchestrator Yahya Sinwar, who was also known as the "Butcher of Khan Yunis."

Prior to his elimination by Israeli ground troops, a masked individual, who was later discovered to be Sinwar, was filmed sitting wounded and dejected in a ruined building in Rafah. Upon seeing the drone, the mass murderer helplessly threw a piece of wood at it. A tank then fired at the building, ending his life.

The neighborhood, which houses a large Jewish community, sees nearly weekly anti-Israel demonstrations, which include violent anti-Israel chants.

During this Sunday's demonstration, police arrested Ezra Levant, the Jewish founder and CEO of right-wing Canadian Rebel News. According to Rebel News, he was arrested while standing on the sidewalk, holding a camera, and speaking with a police officer.

On Friday night, violent rioting broke out in Montreal, Canada during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, a day after violent clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli students at Concordia University.

The violent demonstration took place at a time when some three hundred representatives of NATO member states were gathered for a conference discussing the Ukraine crisis, climate change, and the future of the alliance.

The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, and placards in support of the Palestinian Intifada, and against NATO, militarism, imperialism, and colonialism.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence in Montreal, writing: “What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling. Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them.

“The RCMP are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable,” he added.