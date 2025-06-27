The Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation are conducting a festive Rosh Chodesh prayer this morning (Friday) in honor of Rosh Chodesh, including the recitation of thanksgiving Psalms and Hallel.

The service includes extra chapters of Psalms in thanksgiving for the success of Operation Rising Lion.

The event was held in the presence of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy places, members of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel, city rabbis, judges, heads of yeshivas, public figures, and a large audience from all over Israel.