Dozens of bereaved families who lost their loved ones during the fighting in the Gaza Strip have approached the Council of Torah Sages of the Degel HaTorah party with a demand to instruct MK Moshe Gafni to retract his statements against the war and to apologize to the families.

The appeal comes following remarks made by Gafni during a discussion in the Finance Committee, where he called to stop the war and said 'I don't know what we're fighting about over there.'

The families claim his comments are a direct affront to the memory of the fallen and their families.

"Our loved ones went to fight with a clear understanding of the goals of the war in Gaza - to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens in general and residents of the Gaza periphery in particular, and to prevent a murderous terrorist organization from threatening their lives. For these purposes, they fought and sacrificed their lives."

"The severely inappropriate remarks of MK Gafni, made on issues beyond his understanding, not only deeply offend us, the bereaved families, but first and foremost harm the State of Israel and the just war we were drawn into following the October 7th massacre. These statements bolster the enemy's spirit and hinder the achievement of the war's objectives, up to the point of a real threat to life, of the people, the soldiers, and the hostages."

"We all long for the return of the hostages to the embrace of their families, and unfortunately, some of them to proper burial. However, alongside this, they knew there is a need to restore security and defeat the enemy. Therefore, the war must not be stopped before all its objectives are achieved."

In conclusion, they wrote: "We appeal to you, in the name of our fallen sons, to demand MK Gafni to retract his comments and apologize to the bereaved families for the cynical use of our pain in matters not understood by him."