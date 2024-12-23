A resident of Shuafat, the daughter of a terrorist who carried out a ramming attack on Highway 1 two years ago and was eliminated by police officers, pledged allegiance to archterrorist Yahya Sinwar and published incitement, support, praise, and glorification while identifying with the Hamas terrorist organization.

After being arrested for questioning, which concluded in recent days, a prosecutor’s statement was filed against the woman, and an indictment is expected to be submitted in the coming days.

During the investigation, police investigators uncovered numerous instances of incitement to terrorism that she is suspected of posting across various social media platforms. Among her posts, images of senior terrorists Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar were found, accompanied by the caption: "If our master leaves, another master will rise and say what the esteemed one said, to act. We swear allegiance to you, Abu Ibrahim."

Additionally, among her posts, a video was found in which she expressed sorrow over the elimination of terrorist Mahmoud Zakaria Zubeidi, a member of the Islamic Jihad cell in Jenin and the son of the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade in Jenin, alongside numerous other incitement publications.

Furthermore, during a search of the suspect's belongings, police officers identified a picture of the terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who carried out shooting attacks, including one in which the commander of the Samaria Brigade was injured. Al-Nabulsi was eliminated by the IDF in an operation in Shechem (Nablus) in 2022.

The investigation revealed that the suspect is the daughter of terrorist Barakat Odeh, who carried out a ramming attack in October of 2022 on Highway 1 near the Dead Sea, injuring five soldiers before being eliminated by police forces.

The suspect, in her 20s, operated multiple social media accounts under the name "The Martyr Barakat Odeh," named after her father, as part of her support for Hamas, encouragement, and identification with his actions.

"The Israel Police, particularly the Jerusalem District, will continue its monitoring and thwarting activities against incitement and support for terrorism, utilizing all available resources, including advanced capabilities through the monitoring command center that has been operating for several years in the Jerusalem District. In addition, cooperation between the police and all security agencies will continue to identify and arrest those involved in such activities and offenses aimed at harming the security of the State of Israel and its citizens," the police said.

"In recent weeks, the activities of suspects and defendants involved in similar offenses have been thwarted, such as espionage for enemy countries like Iran, and support and cooperation with the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the police added.