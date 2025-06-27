The Jerusalem District Court this morning (Friday) rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to cancel his testimony in the ongoing corruption trial over the next two weeks.

In their decision, the judges wrote: “The request to postpone the hearing, in its current form, does not present a sufficient basis or detailed reasoning that would justify canceling the hearings.”

The Prosecutor's Office also strongly opposed the request. In its official response to the court, it stated: “The general arguments listed in the request cannot justify canceling two weeks of hearings, especially ahead of the court recess, after the Honorable Court has already granted previous requests from the defendant and slowed the pace of his cross-examination, such that his testimony is now heard only twice a week.”

The decision sparked sharp reactions across the political arena. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the court’s decision, saying: “The State Prosecutor’s Office and the Netanyahu trial judges continue yet another display of astonishing detachment, insisting on being petty, lacking any strategic vision or grasp of reality, devoid of judgment or even minimal understanding of national priorities and interests. It’s as if they are determined to help us open the public’s eyes to the destructive and dangerous rot that has taken over the judicial system and the critical need to clean it out and reform it.”

He added: “I stand with the Prime Minister as he continues to navigate Israel’s security and diplomatic course, and I reject the small-mindedness of those who pretend to represent justice but embody everything wrong with Israel’s judiciary. The people of Israel deserve better, and with God’s help, they will get better.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also responded: “A disconnected and miserable decision. As President Trump said, it’s time to cancel this insane trial against the Prime Minister, which is nothing more than one giant witch hunt. And as I told the Prime Minister yesterday, we will do everything in our power, using every means available, to make that happen.”

Likud MK Avichai Boaron also addressed the ruling, stating:

“The Prime Minister should simply inform the court and the prosecution: My duty to the State and to the national interest outweighs the need to attend four more evidentiary hearings. For the next two weeks, I won’t be coming. That’s it.”