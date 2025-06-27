IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Friday presented the official summary of Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

According to Defrin, Israeli intelligence discovered that the Iranian regime had been working to double its missile stockpile within a short timeframe while making dramatic strides in its nuclear program. The IDF assessed that this was not a theoretical concept, but an operational plan—one that included a multi-front assault and even a planned ground invasion into Israel: “a plan written clearly in black and white.”

He stressed that Israel launched the operation with the understanding that there was no other choice. “The strike began with complete surprise — launched from 1,500 kilometers away,” targeting nuclear sites, knowledge centers, senior figures in Iran’s defense establishment, and critical infrastructure in its nuclear project, Defrin explained.

Targets struck included: the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, which was hit by the US; the central enrichment site at Natanz; and the conversion facility in Isfahan.

Additionally, the IDF attacked dozens of research and production facilities, destroyed thousands of centrifuges, and damaged systems supporting nuclear core production.

The operation also included the elimination of senior nuclear experts to prevent further development of the nuclear weapons system. More than 30 missile industry sites were struck, and over 50% of Iran’s launch platforms were destroyed. “Launch capabilities were pushed eastward, and the regime’s potential to produce thousands of missiles was cut off,” Defrin stated.

The Israeli Air Force also struck Iran’s air defense network, reportedly destroying over 80% of the systems in active zones. “The IDF had complete air superiority over Iran—an unprecedented level of operational freedom,” said Defrin.

“The IDF met all its objectives—and even exceeded them,” he concluded, stressing that, “The immediate threat was removed,” and that Israel created strategic space for both itself and the world. “This is a clear message to all our enemies: We will not tolerate threats to our existence.”

Defrin emphasized that the mission is not over: fighting in Gaza continues, and 50 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.